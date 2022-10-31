World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo promises good football in Qatar

Otto Addo has promised Ghanaians the Black Stars will play good football in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Addo's team will face the former European champions on November 24, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay. The four-time African champions have failed to impress since qualifying and will enter the tournament as the lowest-ranked team.

Pundits have predicted that the African gaints will be eliminated early, but Addo believes that with the right style of play, they can beat any team in the world.

“First of all, we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football," the 46-year-old said on TV3.

“This is what we want and we had previous tournaments that showed that Ghana has good footballers.

“Our football comes surely with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible,” he stated on Countdown Qatar.”

Ghana will face South Korea on November 28 before concluding their group stage campaign against Uruguay on December 2.