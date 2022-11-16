World Cup 2022: Black Stars coach Otto Addo reveals the most difficult aspect of his job

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed that calling the players to inform them of their exclusion from the World Cup squad was the most difficult part of his job.

The 47-year-old announced his 26-man squad on Monday, leaving out Jeffrey Schlupp, Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru, and Felix Afena-Gyan, which has sparked outrage.

"The big deal was calling the players or some players to tell them they are not going to the World Cup, that's the worst part," he told Joy Sports.

Addo will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana have opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.