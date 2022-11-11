World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu tips Senegal to excel in Qatar

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has tipped Senegal as one of the African nations aside from Ghana to excel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Teranga Lions will be playing at the World Cup for the fourth after making their debut in 2002.

Senegal’s best performance so far at the Mundial also came in their maiden appearance as exited in the quarterfinal stage.

But Seidu has bookmarked the Africa Cup of Nations champions to do better in Qatar.

“Senegal have a lot of quality and my friend [Mory Diaw] says they can’t wait to be at the World Cup,” he told the Star Connect team.

“They want to fight for their nation and try to get something at the World Cup.”

Aliou Cisse has named a strong squad for the World Cup which includes Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane who was initially said to be out due to injury.

Senegal are drawn in Group A alongside Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.