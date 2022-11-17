World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Baba Rahman feels 100% ready

Black Stars defender claims to be 100 percent ready for the 2022 World Cup which is set to begin in Qatar on November 20.

The 28-year-old was dropped from the 2014 squad as the Black Stars went to Brazil without a natural left-back.

That inspired him to work hard, and he has earned a spot among the 26 players who will represent Ghana at this year's tournament.

"I believe in myself and my qualities. I feel 100 percent. The World Cup is meant for some of the best players. They show you can compete against the best,” he told Standard Sport.

Ghana are in a difficult group with Portugal. Uruguay and South Korea.

Black Stars will begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea four days later.

The African giants' final group game is against Uruguay, which Ghanaians see as a golden opportunity to avenge their quarter-final loss in 2010.