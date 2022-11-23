World Cup 2022: Black Stars defender Denis Odoi feeling confident ahead of Portugal clash

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi is optimistic ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal on Thursday.

Ghana are underdogs going into the match, but Odoi saw what Saudi Arabia did to Argentina and believes the Black Stars can learn from the famous result.

“Obviously we’ve seen what Saudi Arabia did [against Argentina]. It proves that you still have to play every game. It’s not because you’re a small country playing against a bigger country,” he said ahead of Ghana’s opening match.

“From my experience, if we play as a team and are cohesive as a group, we can do anything.”

“We’re focused on the game against Portugal. We learned from our game against Brazil with regards to the things that went wrong and we were trying to correct those.”

The game between Portugal and Ghana will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.