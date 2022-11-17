World Cup 2022: Black Stars enjoy massive support from Ghanaian in UAE during Switzerland friendly

Several Ghanaian football fans based in the gulf have trooped to the Zayyed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to support the Black Stars in their friendly against Switzerland.

Thousands of fans were spotted chanting and singing the national anthem as the Black Stars line up for the match on Thursday.

The Black Stars are playing the European outfit as coach Otto Addo rounds up preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo gave Abdul Samed Salis his debut while Elisha Owusu and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh start as the Black Stars test their strength against Switzerland.

The team will leave Abu Dhabi after the game to Doha before travelling to their base in Qatar ahead of the opener against Portugal on November 24.

The Black Stars will later play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H of the World Cup.