World Cup 2022: Black Stars' first training in Abu Dhabi [VIDEO]

Black Stars held their first training session on Tuesday at their Abu Dhabi camp in preparation for the World Cup.

The four-time African champions have begun the final round of their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

The training took place at the Abu Dhabi complex, and videos and images reveal a terrific atmosphere with players bonding nicely.

Ghanasoccernet understands 25 players took part in the session, with the only player missing being defender Joseph Aidoo, who has yet to arrive in Abu Dhabi.