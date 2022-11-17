World Cup 2022: Black Stars goalkeepers must step up to the challenge-  Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba has urged the goalkeepers in Otto Addo's squad to step up to the challenge at the World Cup

Coach Otto Addo selected Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen) and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen following the injuries to Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori in his final 26-man squad for the tournament.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was given the nod in the international friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

The St.Gallen shot stopper kept a clean sheet as Ghana defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi in an international friendly.

Abubakari Damba in an interview has charged the trio to leave up to expectation after getting the chance to be in Qatar.

“The main thing is the players accepting and living up to expectations, there is always one day in one’s life and that is it. The call up is now on their head, they are representing the Ghanaian populace in and outside the country, they need to live up. Because they deserve it, that is why they are there, it is a huge task, I agree. The first time you have such an opportunity, you will definitely not want to fluff it.

"And I’m hoping and wishing that these players will accept this mantle and hold their heads high, defend the flag of Ghana and of course make themselves proud", Abubakari Damba told Radio Gold.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is likely to go into the World Cup as Ghana's first choice goalkeeper.

Ghana face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.