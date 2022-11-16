World Cup 2022:  Black Stars have no jersey issues – Ghana FA General Secretary clarifies

Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has denied media reports that the Black Stars have no jerseys to train with ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Tuesday, 15 November 2022 reports were rife that the Black Stars kits man/Steward mistakenly left the team’s jersey behind in Ghana with officials now making arrangement for the Jerseys to be posted to the team’s base in Doha.

But reacting to the news, Prosper Addo took to Twitter to dismiss the reports. In a tweet the same day the lawyer said, “Please the Black Stars have no jersey issues whatsoever.

Puma SENT Black Stars equipment including match jerseys directly to Doha as per the plan.

The team are using some of these equipment at the training camp.

I continue to plead that let us allow the team focus on the task.”

The Stars have arrived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai preparing for their campaign when the tournament starts this weekend.

Ghana will play Portugal, Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the tournament with only two team set to progress to the next stage.

Head coach Otto Addo named his final 26-man squad on Monday.