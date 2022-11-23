World Cup 2022: Black Stars have respect for Ronaldo, but... - Denis Odoi

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has said that they respect Cristiano Ronaldo but aren't afraid to face the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ghana will play Portugal in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Thursday. It's a rematch of the 2014 meeting, which Portugal won thanks to a goal from Ronaldo.

Portugal are the favourites, as evidenced by their thrashing of Nigeria last week in Lisbon without Ronaldo.

"We have great respect for Cristiano Ronaldo. But maybe sometimes it also changes the dynamics of the game. I watched Portugal's game against Nigeria. And of course, with Ronaldo, you get a different dynamic in your team. So we'll see what that brings," Odoi said.

Ghana, meanwhile, beat a highly-rated Switzerland side 2-0 in Abu Dhabi.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.