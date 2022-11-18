World Cup 2022: Black Stars have the quality to progress from Group H - Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru believes despite Ghana boasting of a much younger squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, there is quality to do well in Qatar.

The Black Stars are making a return to the global showpiece after missing out on the last edition in 2018 when Russia hosted it.

In their previous three appearances, the Black Stars had finished in the round of 16, quarterfinal and exited in the group stages respectively.

The last participation which saw Ghana's abysmal performance at the World Cup came while there were some senior players with experience in the team.

However, Ashimeru believes with little or no tournament on the part of some of the players heading to Qatar, Otto Addo's team stand a chance of performing well.

“We have the quality so I am really confident we can do something. Though we have a young squad, I am not afraid because there are so many surprises," he said on Star Connect.

"Football is like that sometimes, that is why we have Club Brugge finishing ahead of Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League group."

The Black Stars squad have just two players who have played at the World Cup before - Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.

While many others have participated in the Africa Cup of Nations, many others will be participating in their first tournament with the national team.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.