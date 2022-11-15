World Cup 2022: Black Stars hold first training in Abu Dhabi ahead of Qatar tournament

Black Stars trained for the first time on Tuesday at their Abu Dhabi camp in preparation for the World Cup.

The four-time African champions have begun the final round of their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

The training took place at the Abu Dhabi complex, and videos and images reveal a terrific atmosphere with players bonding nicely.

Ghanasoccernet understands 25 players took part in the session, with the only player missing being defender Joseph Aidoo, who has yet to arrive in Abu Dhabi.

No player trained independently. They were all involved and showed no signs of pain or knock.

Black Stars' training will continue on Wednesday and will play Switzerland in a friendly match on Thursday.

Ghana face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout round in Qatar after being drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.