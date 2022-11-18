World Cup 2022: Black Stars hold recovery training after Switzerland victory

Black Stars held recovery training on Friday following the 2-0 victory over Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

Black Stars trained at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Complex on Friday morning under the supervision of head coach Otto Addo, with all players taking part.

The training session came after a meeting video, breakfast, tape, and medical treatment for the players.

📸 : Black Stars had a training & recovery session in Abu Dhabi this morning. #BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/C8XEPOfwZI — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) November 18, 2022

The players and staff are back in their hotel, preparing to leave Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.