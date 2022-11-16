World Cup 2022: Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals serious approach for Switzerland friendly

Black Stars Mohammed Kudus has said that Thursday's match against Switzerland will not be treated as a friendly.

According to Kudus, the Black Stars will take the match, which is part of their World Cup preparations, seriously.

The Black Stars want to win against Switzerland to regain confidence after failing to impress in their last two pre-World Cup friendlies.

They were defeated 3-0 by five-time world champions Brazil before beating lowly ranked Nicaragua by a solitary goal in September.

“Tomorrow is another game, the past two games are finished and gone,” he told the GFA media team.

“We will treat tomorrow’s game as the first game at the World Cup to give the intensity and energy to get ready for the World Cup ahead.”

Since Monday, November 14, the Black Stars have been training in Abu Dhabi, with all 26 players invited available for selection on Thursday.

Black Stars will play their first World Cup game on Thursday, November 24, against Portugal.

Four days later, Black Stars will return to action against South Korea before their last group game against Uruguay on December 2.