GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Black Stars must exploit opponents' weaknesses - Otto Addo

Published on: 16 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars must exploit opponents' weaknesses - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo said his team will need to capitalise on the weaknesses of their group opponents when they meet at the World Cup.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European Champions Portugal, two-time World Champions Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana begin their journey at the World Cup against Portugal and Addo, who will be in the dugout believes the Black Stars players will need to take advantage of the opposition’s loopholes.

“It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team,” he said.

“We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore.”

The Black Stars are currently in Abu Dhabi where they are making preparations for the friendly game against Switzerland on Thursday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more