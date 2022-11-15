World Cup 2022: Black Stars open camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of Qatar tournament

Black Stars have opened camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the final leg of their World Cup preparations.

The four-time African champions have 23 players in camp and will begin training on Tuesday evening.

Before coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad in Accra on Monday, captain Andre Ayew had already arrived in the team's camp.

Ayew has now been joined by Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku and Kamaldeen Sulemana are expected to team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

Black Stars will train on Tuesday evening in preparation for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday. The match will kick off at 10 am local time.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.