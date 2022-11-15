World Cup 2022: Black Stars open camp with 23 players 

The Black Stars have opened camp in Abu Dhabi with 23 players available to begin preparations ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Otto Addo announced his final squad on Monday November 14, 2022 but players who had made cut were communicated to last week.

Most of the players based in Europe joined the team's camp in the United Arab Emirates during the weekend after the break ahead of the tournament.

The players to have arrived in camp are captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen AbdulnManaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah,Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

The other three players Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku and Kamaldeen Sulemana are expected to join the team on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will train on Tuesday evening in preparation for their game against Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana will compete with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time Africa champions begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24.