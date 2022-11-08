World Cup 2022: Black Stars players to arrive on Sunday

Invited Black Stars players will start arriving on Sunday as Ghana begin their final leg of preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The leagues will break after this weekend’s games, allowing players to join their respective countries and Black Stars players will not be an exception.

Ghana will camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play Switzerland in their final warm-up game on November 17.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad by the end of the week, having already submitted the list to the Ghana Football Association for approval.

Otto Addo, meanwhile, will be released by Dortmund after their game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Ghana are aiming to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time, after coming very close in the 2010 tournament hosted by South Africa.

Black Stars are in a difficult group and must be at their very best to progress.

They will face Portugal in their first match, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.