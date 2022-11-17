World Cup 2022: Black Stars probable line up against Switzerland

Black Stars coach Otto has one final game to determine which players make his starting team at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will engage Switzerland in their final friendly before the World Cup begins in three days time.

The coach has a difficult decision to make with regards to his goalkeeping department following the absence of Richard Ofori and Jojo WOllacot through injuries.

However, St Gallen shot-stopper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, the most experienced among the three going to the World Cup is expected to start against Switzerland.

In defence, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu could form a three back line while Tariq Lamptey and Dennis Odoi play on the flanks.

Thomas Partey and Abdul Samed Salis will operate in the centre of midfield while Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew play behind forward Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars will leave for Doha after the friendly as the World Cup begins for on Sunday.

Probable line up: Ati Zigi, Lamptey, Odoi, Amartey, Djiku, Salisu, Partey, Samed, Kudus, Ayew, Jordan, Williams