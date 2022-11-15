World Cup 2022: Black Stars squad numbers officially revealed by FIFA

FIFA has released the squad numbers of the Black Stars players for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar following the announcement of the official 26-man squad.

The World's football governing body announced the squads of all 32 participating countries at the global football event which is kicking off next Sunday.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo announced his final 26-member team for the World Cup on Monday, November 14 in Accra during a press conference.

Captain Andre Ayew will take his usual number 10, his junior brother Jordan Ayew takes up the number 9 whilst star man Thomas Partey will wear the number 5.

Ajax talisman Mohammed Kudus has been given the number 20 with Lawrence Ati-Zigi taking the up the number 1 shirt after the unavailability of Joseph Wollacott and Richard Ofori.

New boys Tariq Lamptey is number 2, Inaki Williams is 19, Salis Abdul Samed is 21 whereas Kamal Sowah gets the number 22.

Below is the full list and their shirt numbers:

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi 2. Tariq Lamptey 3. Denis Odoi 4. Mohammed Salisu 5. Thomas Teye Partey 6. Elisha Owusu 7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku 8. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh 9. Jordan Ayew 10. Andre Ayew 11. Osman Bukari 12. Ibrahim Danlad 13. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh 14. Gideon Mensah 15. Joseph Aidoo 16. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen 17. Abdul Rahman Baba 18. Daniel Amartey 19. Iñaki Williams 20. Mohammed Kudus 21. Salis Abdul Samed 22. Kamaldeen Sulemana 23. Alexander Djiku 24. Kamal Sowah 25. Antoine Selorm Semenyo 26. Alidu Seidu