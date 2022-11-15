GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Black Stars start pre-tournament training camp

Published on: 15 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Black Stars start pre-tournament training camp

Black Stars' pre-World Cup training camp got underway on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The four-time African champions conducted their first training session on Tuesday night at the Abu Dhabi cricket complex.

Ghanasoccernet understands 25 players took part in the session, with the only player missing being defender Joseph Aidoo, who has yet to arrive in Abu Dhabi.

No player trained on their own. They were all involved and showed no signs of discomfort or injury.

Black Stars' training will continue on Wednesday and will play Switzerland in a friendly match on Thursday.

Ghana face an uphill battle to advance to the knockout round in Qatar after being drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more