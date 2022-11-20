World Cup 2022: Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton blown away by Thomas Partey

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has received praise from Chris Hughton ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is very pleased with Partey's performance for Arsenal so far this year.

According to Hughton, who is the technical advisor for the Ghana national football team, Partey has been in his best form at Arsenal this season.

Hughton said on TalkSport: “I have seen him also on several occasions, and certainly I think he is in his best form since he went to the club.”

Partey has been one of Arsenal's best players this season and has been in excellent form.

The defensive midfielder has established himself as one of Mikel Arteta's first names on the team sheet.

Partey establishes himself in the centre of the field, and his ability to disrupt the opposition's play and stop their attacks has allowed Granit Xhaka to advance and flourish.

The main issue with the Arsenal star during his time in the Premier League has been injuries, but he has stayed fit this season, which is good news for Arsenal and Ghana.

Partey is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in Qatar, where the four-time African champions face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.