World Cup 2022: Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton sends out positive message.

Black Stars technical advisor Chris Hughton has admitted that Ghana are in a difficult group for the upcoming 2022 World Cup but has encouraged the team to remain confident.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Qatar, and as the tournament's lowest-ranked nation, the four-time African champions are not expected to advance from their group.

Black Stars have appeared in three World Cups and have only failed to advance to the knockout stage once, in 2014, when the team was distracted by off-field issues.

Ghana's recent form - two wins in their last six matches - does not also send a positive signal heading into the tournament. They were thrashed by Brazil and Japan, with only victories over Madagascar and Nicaragua, but Hughton believes anything can happen.

"We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group."

“In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup.”

“They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident.”

Ghana's tournament will kick off on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.

The team's goal is to advance from the group stage and make it to the semi-finals for the first time.