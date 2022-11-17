World Cup 2022: Black Stars to depart Abu Dhabi for Doha on Friday

Black Stars will leave their training base in Abu Dhabi for Doha, Qatar for the World Cup on Friday.

Ghana have been camping in Abu Dhabi for the past four days in preparation for the finals, which begin on Sunday.

Black Stars beat Switzerland 2-0 in their final warm-up game on Thursday at the Zayed Sports Complex in Abu Dhabi, providing a morale boost ahead of the first match against Portugal.

Ghana will arrive in Doha on Friday evening to begin final preparations.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their first match on Thursday, November 24, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.