World Cup 2022: Black Stars to hold first training on Tuesday ahead of Switzerland clash

Black Stars will hold their first training session in Abu Dhabi ahead of their pre-World Cup friendly against Switzerland on Thursday.

Both teams heading to the 2022 World Cup have agreed to meet in Abu Dhabi, and the Black Stars will begin preparing for the match on Tuesday evening.

Before coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad in Accra on Monday, captain Andre Ayew had already arrived in the team's camp.

Ayew has now been joined by Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.

Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku and Kamaldeen Sulemana are expected to team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

The friendly match against Switzerland will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and will begin at 10 a.m. local time.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal. They will play South Korea four days later and then conclude the group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.