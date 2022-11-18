World Cup 2022: Black Stars touch down in Doha to begin tournament adventure

The Black Stars have touched down in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening to begin their FIFA World Cup adventure following a pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars were beautifully dressed wearing resplendent traditional smock for their trip to the Arabian country.

All of the teams that have arrived in Qatar so far have dressed simply or conventionally, but the four-time champions saw it as an opportunity to sell the West African country's rich tradition.

The Ghana national team jetted off to Qatar after concluding their camping on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Switzerland in the last warm-up friendly.

Goals from Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and substitute Antoine Semenyo made the difference at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Black Stars will open their World Cup account next Thursday when they face the might of Portugal in a first group game.

The match will take place at the Stadium 974 in Doha. Ghana will subsequently play against South Korea and Uruguay in the remaining group games.

Having missed out in the last edition in 2018, the four-time African champions aim at achieving a better finish at the global football event which kicks off on Sunday.

Ghana's best finish at the World Cup was at the quarter-finals stage in 2010 in South Africa, losing to Uruguay after post match penalty shootouts.