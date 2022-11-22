World Cup 2022: Black Stars training gets intense ahead of Portugal clash

Black Stars have stepped up their preparations for their 2022 World Cup Group H opener against Portugal on Thursday.

The four-time African champions arrived in Doha over the weekend amid fanfare, as they were greeted by a massive crowd who had been waiting for them at their hotel for hours.

The team also had their official photoshoot before taking to the field to begin training for the crucial match against Portugal.

The training was intense on Monday, with numerous health clashes between players. Everyone brought his A-game to Monday's practice, which left coach Otto Addo pleased.

The coach after the Switzerland match which the Black Stars won 2-0 admitted he is facing a selection headache.

Black Stars were impressive even without the likes of Thomas Partey, Mohammed kudus and Alexander Djiku.

"Just as everyone else does, we have a good 26-man squad, everybody showed what he can today and I am happy about that. I am happy that we have quite an equal squad and it will not be easy for me as a coach to choose who will play against Portugal but this is how I wanted,” he said.

"It’s better than having eleven players and then afterwards what comes is not so good. I think everybody saw that we have a well-balanced team and a lot of possibilities. In this kind of tournament, it's very, very important to have 26 reliable players and I think a lot of the players showed today that we can count on them."

Ghana open their World Cup campaign in Group H against Portugal on 24 November before facing South Korea four days later.

The final Group match will be on 2 December against Uruguay.