World Cup 2022: Breakout star Felix Afena-Gyan misses out on Qatar mundial - Breaking News

US Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan has been dropped from Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 19-year-old was a break out star for the Black Stars during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March this year.

Afena-Gyan who was then with AS Roma was handed his first call-up for the playoff and was a surprise starter in the both legs with Ghana sailing through on 1-1 aggregate.

He scored his international goal when Ghana thrashed Madagascar in June during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

The highly-rated youngster was named in the 55-man preliminary squad that was submitted to FIFA on October 29, 2022 but he has been omitted from the final squad list.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is expected to release his official squad list for the Mundial this week.

However, GHANAsoccernet.com has taking the lead to confirm Afena-Gyan is one of the dropped players from the final 26-man squad going to Qatar.

Afena-Gyan switched camp from Roma to Serie A newbies Cremonese this summer and has since managed to score once in 7 matches in all competitions.

By: Nuhu Adams (@NuhuAdams_ on Twitter)