World Cup 2022: Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo in dreamland after Ghana debut goal

Antoine Semenyo was in dreamland after coming off the bench to score for Ghana in a 2-0 win over Switzerland in their final pre-World Cup international friendly on Thursday.

The 22-year-replaced Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and make an instant impact with the second goal of the match.

Semenyo put the icing on the cake with a half volley in the 74th minute after Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu had given the Black Stars a deserved lead.

And the striker is delighted with his first goal for the African powerhouse.

“I’m very glad to score my debut goal for the Blacks Stars Of Ghana, it’s a great moment in my career kudos to all the guys, I look forward to building on this performance. Thanks Y’all For The Massive Support. Much Love!,” he stated on Facebook.

Semenyo made Ghana’s 26-man squad despite not being involved in the qualifiers and he justified his inclusion against the Swiss in Abu Dhabi.

It was his fourth appearance for the Black Stars in June this year. Earlier this week, Semenyo revealed his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup left his parents in tears.

The Europeans started off well with Ruben Vargas coming close in the 6th minute after meeting a cross from Breel Embolo from the right.

But the Black Stars responded moments later after Baba Rahman sent in a through ball which was fired by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, but did not trouble Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Halfway through the first half Jordan Ayew also tried his luck from long range but it was calmly collected by Sommer before Mohammed Salisu had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock but his effort went wide. The Southampton defender met a cross from Jordan Ayew.

Just before half time Embolo missed the Swiss' best chance after failing to score from close range.

After the break, Inaki Williams created Ghana's first opportunity after outwitting his marker on the right before sending in a cross which was missed by Barnieh and the Ayew brothers after getting into the box late.

Otto Addo made some changes bringing on Antoine Semenyo, Kofi Kyereh, Kamal Sowah and Kamaldeen Sulemana to replace Elisha Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew.

Moments later Ghana won a corner kick which was taken by Kyereh and after the Switzerland defenders failed to clear Salisu rose high to head home the opener.

Two minutes later Semenyo doubled the lead after an electric run on the left from Kamaldeen Sulemana saw the Stade Rennais attacker evade his markers leading to the ball falling perfectly for the Bristol City striker.

Goal scorer Salisu made way for Joseph Aidoo with Alidu Seidu replacing Tariq Lamptey.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal in Group H.