World Cup 2022: Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi makes Ghana’s preliminary squad

Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi has been named to Ghana's preliminary World Cup squad of 55 players, marking his return to the Black Stars.

Gyasi is among the 13 wingers named by Otto Addo on Friday.

The versatile player last played for Ghana in 2021 and was not invited to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held early this year in Cameroon.

The has made just three appearances for Black Stars since his debut in March 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa.

Gyasi, who has recorded one assist in 12 appearances for struggling Spezia this season in Seria A, will be hoping to make the final squad.

The final squad will be announced by 14 November, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists.

The World Cup will start on November 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.