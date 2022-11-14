World Cup 2022: Charlton Athletic ‘bitterly disappointed' for injured Jojo Wollacott

Charlton Athletic coach Ben Garner says they are "bitterly disappointed" after goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

Wollacott suffered a finger injury during warm-up for Charlton Athletic's game against Burton Albion on Saturday, and scans revealed that the shot-stopper's injury was serious and that he would not be able to recover in time for the World Cup.

Ghana coach Otto Addo named his final 26-man squad on Monday, and Wollacott was one of the notable names missing.

"Everyone at the club is bitterly disappointed for Jojo. He played such an important part in Ghana getting to the World Cup and we all know how much he was looking forward to it. For the injury to happen so close to the tournament and in such an innocuous fashion is very cruel.

"My understanding is that following surgery he will still meet up with the Ghana squad and remain a key member of their travelling party. Knowing Jojo as I do he will respond to this setback with great maturity and a determination to come back even stronger. I think the world of him both as a person and as a player. It goes without saying that Jojo will receive our full love, care and support throughout this coming period," Garner said.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their final pre-tournament friendly before their World Cup campaign begin on November 24 against Portugal.

They will play South Korea four days later before concluding their group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.