World Cup 2022: Charlton goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to report to Black Stars camp on Monday

Charlton Athletic head coach Ben Garner has revealed Jojo Wollacott will report to the Black Stars camp on Monday, November 17 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Garner managed Wollacott during their time at Swindon Town before also signing him for the Addicks.

Having been an integral part of Otto Addo's team, Wollacott is expected to make the final squad for the 2022 World Cup as the Black Stars look set to wrap up their preparations.

Speaking to London News Online, Garner revealed that Wollacott will join his national team colleagues on Monday although the final is yet to be announced.

The squad will be announced by Otto Addo on Monday afternoon in Accra.

“There was a provisional squad that he was part of and we’re just waiting for confirmation of their final squad,” said Garner. “My understanding is that he will meet up a week Monday. “We haven’t had that definitely confirmed yet, but that is my understanding.”

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.