World Cup 2022: Check out base camps for all 32 teams

Base camps and training grounds for the 32 teams taking part in the 2022 FIFA Soccer World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
Teams listed in alphabetical order.
Argentina: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – training at Qatar University
Australia: New Aspire Academy Athlete Accommodation (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) – training at Aspire Zone Doha
Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas (Abu Samra, 90 km south-west of Doha) – Salwa Training Site
Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa (Doha, city centre) – Al Arabi SC Stadium
Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha At La Cigale Mushaireb (Doha, city centre) – Al Sailiya SC
Canada: Century Marina Hotel Lusail (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) – Umm Salal SC
Costa Rica: DusitD2 Salwa Doha (Doha, city centre) – Al Ahli SC Stadium
Croatia: Hilton Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Erssal
Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa (30 km south-west of Doha) – Al Sailiya SC
Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha (Doha, city centre) – Essaimer SC
England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli (Al Wakrah, 20 km south of Doha) – Al Wakrah SC Stadium
France: Al Messila Resort & Spa (Doha, 8 km west of city centre) – Al Sadd SC
Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort (Al Ruwais, 110 km north of Doha) – Al Shamal Stadium
Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha (Doha, city centre) – Aspire Zone Doha
Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 20 km west of city centre) – Al Rayyan SC
Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha (Doha, Al Sadd district, 7 km west of city centre) – Al Sadd SC
Mexico: Simaisma, Murwab Resort (Sumaysimah, 45 km north of Doha) – Al Khor SC
Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Duhail SC
Netherlands: The St. Regis Doha (Doha, Al Qassar district) – Qatar University
Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel (Doha, Duhail district, 11 km north-west of city centre) – Al Kharaitiyat SC
Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel (Al Samriya, 30 km north-west of Doha) – Al Shahania SC
Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) – Aspire Zone Doha
Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort (Mesaieed, 57 km south of Doha) – Sealine Training Site
Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall (Doha, Duhail district, 17 km west of city centre) – Al Duhail SC
Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha (Doha, city centre) – Al Arabi SC
South Korea: Le Meridien City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Egla
Spain: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – Qatar University
Switzerland: Royal Meridien Doha (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) – University of Doha
Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Egla
United States: Mars Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) – Al Gharafa SC
Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Erssal
Wales: Delta Hotel City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) – Al Sadd SC
