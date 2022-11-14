World Cup 2022: Check out the profiles of Ghana's final 26-man squad

Manaf Nurudeen

The KAS Eupen goalkeeper made his debut for the Black Stars during the Kirin Cup tournament, impressing in the penalty shootout victory against Chile. He has made just an appearance for the Black Stars. He is expected to start following absence of Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori.

Danlad Ibrahim

One of the two local players making the team for the World Cup. The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper is a late inclusion to the team. He is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars. The 20-year-old has represented Ghana at the various youth levels.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

The St Gallen shot-stopper is the most experienced goalkeeper in the current Ghana team. Having represented Ghana at various tourneys, he is expected to provide some leadership in that department.

Tariq Kwame Nii Lante Lamptey

The English-born Ghanaian plies his trade in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion. The 22-year-old played for England at youth team levels before switching nationalities to represent Ghana at senior level. He has made one appearance for the Black Stars and it was in the friendly against Brazil in September.

Lamptey is versatile and can play at both sides of the lateral defence.

Alidu Seidu

A key member of French side Clermont Foot, Seidu made his Black Stars debut during the Kirin Cup tournament in Japan, impressing coach Otto Addo. His performances in Ligue 1 has seen him sign a long term contract with Clermont Foot.

The 22-year-old is versatile and can play across all positions in defence. He can also play as a defensive midfielder.

Alexander Djiku

Born in Montpellier-France, the 28-year-old decided to represent Ghana in 2020 and has since been a stalwart for the Black Stars. Djiku played a huge role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. He formed a formidable partnership with Daniel Amartey during the playoffs against Nigeria. Djiku was responsible for keeping Victor Osimhen mute in that game.

He plies his trade in Ligue 1 with FC Strasbourg, where he is currently the deputy captain.

Gideon Mensah

Mensah will be making his first appearance at the World Cup with Ghana. The Auxerre left-back bid his time to break into the Black Stars team. The 24-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the Black Stars squad in the last two years.

His versatility came to the fore during the playoffs against Nigeria.

Dennis Odoi

Born in Belgium, Odoi once featured for the Red Devils but decided to switch nationalities early this year. Odoi, who plays for Club Brugge, made his debut in the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in Kumasi. He has since been a regular and a first-choice right-back for Otto Addo.

Odoi at 34 is the oldest member of Ghana's squad at the World Cup.

Daniel Amartey

Amartey is one of the most experienced players in the Black Stars team. He made his debut for Ghana on January 19, 2015 and has since made over 40 appearances for the team. The Leicester City player is has been different tournaments with the Black Stars but this will be his first World Cup.

Mohammed Salisu

The Southampton defender has only two Ghana caps, having made his debut against Brazil during an international friendly in September before following it up with the game against Nicaragua. The 23-year-old highly-rated centre-back is expected to play a key role in Qatar if the Black Stars are to excel.

Baba Rahman

The Chelsea defender currently on loan at Reading has enormous experience playing for the Black Stars. The 28-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars on September 10, 2014 and has since been a regular member of the national team. He played every single minute of AFCON 2015 as Ghana reached the final.

This will be his first appearance at the World Cup.

Andre Ayew

Ayew is heading for his third World Cup and will captain the team for the first time at the tournament. The 32-year-old is the most experienced member of the team, featuring at the 2010 and 2014 competitions. Ayew has made 107 appearances for Ghana, scoring 23 goals including two at the World Cup.

These days he plies his trade in Qatar with Al Sadd.

Mohammed Kudus

One of the players to watch out for in the Ghana squad. At 22, Kudus is already attracting interest from some of the major clubs in Europe including Borussia Dortmund. The Ajax star heads to the World Cup as the club's top scorer with nine goals in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.

He made his Ghana debut on November 14, 2019 against South Africa, scoring in that game.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal star is arguably Ghana's best player at the moment. Partey scored the goal that helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup. He is the deputy captain of the Black Stars and a lot will be expected of the 29-year-old. Partey made his debut on June 5, 2016 and has since made 40 appearances, scoring 13 goals.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Kyereh has fourteen games for the Black Stars after making his debut for the team on September 3, 2021. He represented Ghana at his first tournament during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

The 26-year-old Freiburg midfielder is making his second appearance at a major tournament with the Black Stars in Qatar.