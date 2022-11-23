World Cup 2022: Clermont Foot have only two players in Qatar including Alidu Seidu

Clermont Foot are overjoyed to have two players in Qatar for the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

The two players are Mateusz Wieteska of Poland and Ghana defender Alidu Seidu.

In the past, only Titi Buengo, in 2006 with Angola, had played in the World Cup under the colours of the French club so having two this year is a big deal.

"Our two defenders come out of a full first part of the season with all the matches played for Mateusz (1350 minutes in 15 games) in Ligue 1 Uber Eats and almost all for Alidu (1213 minutes in 14 games),” the club wrote on their website.

Alidu Seidu in October extended his contract with Clermont Foot keeping him at the French club until at least 2027.

"I am very happy to have extended for 2 additional years at Clermont Foot 63. My objective is to maintain this good dynamic with the team and to keep our place in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

"I thank all the supporters as well as the coach, the staff and the whole club for their trust. Go Clemont!" Seidu said.

Arrived at CF63 during the 2019/2020 season, at the age of 19 from the Jean-Marc Guillou Academy in Ivory Coast, the versatile Ghanaian defender played his first professional matches the following season, participating in the historic rise in Ligue 1.

He will be hoping to help Ghana impress at the World Cup, as the four-time African champions come up against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.