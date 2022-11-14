World Cup 2022: Cremonese youngster star Felix Afena-Gyan misses out in Qatar

US Cremonese forward Felix Afena-Gyan has been dropped from Ghana's final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old was a break out star for the Black Stars during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March this year.

Afena-Gyan who was then with AS Roma was handed his first call-up for the playoff and was a surprise starter in the both legs with Ghana sailing through on 1-1 aggregate.

He scored his international goal when Ghana thrashed Madagascar in June during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

The highly-rated youngster was named in the 55-man preliminary squad that was submitted to FIFA on October 29, 2022 but he has been omitted from the final squad list.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has left him out of the squad when he announced the final 26-man players in Accra on Monday.

Afena-Gyan switched camp from Roma to Serie A newbies Cremonese this summer and has since managed to score once in 7 matches in all competitions.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.