World Cup 2022: Daniel Afriyie Barnie among local players to be named in Black Stars provisional squad 

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie is set to make the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is set to submit his provisional squad to FIFA on Friday with about 33-55 players making the list.

The AFCON U20 champion is the only home-based player invited by Coach Otto Addo for last month's international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Dortmund trainer hinted that about 70 per cent of the players invited for the Brazil and Nicaragua game will likely make the World Cup sqaud.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie is currently with the Black Meteors team as they play away against Mozambique in the CAF U-23 Qualifiers on Sunday.

Coach Otto Addo will submit a list of up to 35 players to FIFA, and players are waiting for the announcement with bated breath. Any player who does not make the preliminary list will not be able to compete in this year's World Cup, which is every player's dream.

Otto Addo and his technical team, which includes former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, have been scouting Ghanaian players all over the world and have identified the best ones who can perform in Qatar.

According to Ghanasoccernet sources, the list includes the usual suspects such as captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, and Alexander Djiku, as well as newcomers Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu and Tariq Lamptey.

Ghana will open a training camp in Abu Dhabi in the second week of November, while the technical team will receive the full complement of selected players on FIFA’s deadline.

Ghana's campaign will start on November 24 with a crucial match against Group H favourites Portugal.

The Black Stars will then play South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay in their final group match on December 2.