World Cup 2022: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh completes full training with the Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh enjoyed full training with the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The SC Freiburg player joined the team amid reports of illness, with many concerned about the length of his absence.

However, the 26-year-old was part of team training and looks to have fully recovered ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Portugal.

He went through the drills and ball work during training under the watch of coach Otto Addo.

Kyereh is one of the players expected to play a key role at the World Cup in Qatar following his outstanding displays in the German Bundesliga.

The former St Pauli forward has been out for the past two weeks, failing to feature in Freiburg's last two games.

Having joined Freiburg in the summer transfer window, Kyereh has made 11 appearances scoring two goals for the club.

Kyereh made his Black Stars debut in September 2021 and has since been an integral member of the Black Stars.