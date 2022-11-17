World Cup 2022: Debut goals from Salisu and Semenyo help Ghana silence Switzerland in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored their debut goals for the Black Stars as Ghana beat Switzerland 2-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup Cup.

Southampton defender Salisu's second half header and Semenyo's half volley ensured the Black Stars travel to Qatar confidence high.

The Europeans started off well with Ruben Vargas coming close in the 6th minute after meeting a cross from Breel Embolo from the right.

But the Black Stars responded moments later after Baba Rahman sent in a through ball which was fired by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, but did not trouble Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Halfway through the first half Jordan Ayew also tried his luck from long range but it was calmly collected by Sommer before Mohammed Salisu had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock but his effort went wide. The Southampton defender met a cross from Jordan Ayew.

Just before half time Embolo missed the Swiss' best chance after failing to score from close range.

After the break, Inaki Williams created Ghana's first opportunity after outwitting his marker on the right before sending in a cross which was missed by Barnieh and the Ayew brothers after getting into the box late.

Otto Addo made some changes bringing on Antoine Semenyo, Kofi Kyereh, Kamal Sowah and Kamaldeen Sulemana to replace Elisha Owusu, Afriyie Barnieh, Iñaki Williams and Jordan Ayew.

Moments later Ghana won a corner kick which was taken by Kyereh and after the Switzerland defenders failed to clear Salisu rose high to head home the opener.

Two minutes later Semenyo doubled the lead after an electric run on the left from Kamaldeen Sulemana saw the Stade Rennais attacker evade his markers leading to the ball falling perfectly for the Bristol City striker.

Goal scorer Salisu made way for Joseph Aidoo with Alidu Seidu replacing Tariq Lamptey.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal in Group H.