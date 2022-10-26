World Cup 2022: Don't be selfish in Qatar - Ex-Ghana President Kufuor tells Black Stars players 

Former Ghana President John Kufuor has counselled the Black Stars players to avoid selfishness and play as a team during the upcoming World Cup.

Kufuor said that the Black Stars have his blessings and support to make the country proud in Qatar, but selfish players must change their ways.

The former Asante Kotoko chairman offered the advise while speaking to members of the Ghana Football Association, including President Kurt Okraku, who paid him a visit last Friday.

The officials, who are mobilising support for the four-time African champions ahead of the major tournament next month, gave Kufuor a special Black Stars jersey.

"I support the Black Stars and I give the team all the blessings. I can pray for the team to win and perform to the honour of our nation," Kufuor said.

"I believe the boys can do it, they have exposure internationally and so stage fright should not be part of this tournament. What is left is for our side to play as a team.”

"A lot of times we tend to be selfish with our play so how we get the team to think together on the pitch, how we pass towards goal and to have the strength."

Ghana are in a difficult group that includes Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.