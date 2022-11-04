World Cup 2022: Edmund Addo returns to Black Stars squad despite not playing this season

Midfielder Edmund Addo has been named in Ghana coach Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Sheriff Tiraspol player is yet to make an appearance this season in the Moldovan League after returning to the club in the summer transfer window following botched move to Red Star Belgrade. Injuries have also affected Addo in the ongoing campaign.

Despite his inactivity, the Black Stars coach is giving the midfielder an opportunity to convince him before naming his final squad on November 15.

Although he was nit involved in the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September, Addo played a part of the Kirin Cup tournament in June in Japan.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup later this month after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

The four-time African champions have been drawn alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana's best performance at the World Cup was in 2010 when the team reached the quarter-final losing to Uruguay on penalties.