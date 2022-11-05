World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana captain John Mensah explains how Black Stars can beat Portugal

Former Ghana captain John Mensah has urged the Black Stars team to be mentally tough and united ahead of their opening game against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the tournament which kicks of November 20.

Mensah who played in Ghana’s first appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany advised the current team to stay United and prepare mentally in order to win their first game which could be spur them on to victories in the group.

"They have to prepare their mind well because, in every tournament, the first game is very important.

“If you get the morale from the first game with a win, it keeps the team morale high so that they can go on well. They have to stay together as a team, fight together and I believe they can achieve for themselves and as a nation at large."

Coach Otto Addo has named his 55-man provisional squad and is expected to name his final squad on November 10,2022.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland on November 17, 2022 in Doha before the World Cup kicks start on November 20.