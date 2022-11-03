World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana coach CK Akunnor speaks highly of current Black Stars technical team 

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor has called for support for Coach Otto Addo and his backroom staff ahead of the World Cup.

The former Asante Kotoko head coach is confident in the technical team assembled ahead of the World Cup tournament which kicks off on November 20.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, Akunnor gave a good remark on the technical team and indicated they will do well.

“He’s got Didi Dramani, George Boateng and Chris Hughton. These guys are very knowledgeable, they understand the game; Chris is a huge guy in the Premier League, so definitely, they will help,” he stated.

“[George] Boateng, I was supposed to work with him when I was head coach so I had the chance of meeting him, in that same moment I met Chris and spoke to him.

“When you talk to them you can clearly see you are on the field already. They know what the game is about. They will help Otto Addo, and he will do well, so we should be positive.

“Even when we see negative stuff, let’s not dwell on it that much. If we go to the World Cup with a positive atmosphere surrounding the team, I believe we will do well,” he added.

Coach CK Akunnor started Ghana's World Cup qualifiers where he played two friendlies against Ethiopia and South Africa before he was sacked after the defeat to South Africa.

Akunnor was replaced by Coach Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after Ghana's shambolic performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tourmament.

Ghana will play their last final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17, 2022 before heading to Qatar for the tournament.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022.