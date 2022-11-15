World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana midfileder Sulley Muntari urges Black Stars to do well in Qatar 

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari hopes the Black Stars will do well at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Inter Milan star was speaking at the press conference held on Monday by Coach Otto Addo to announce his final Black Stars squad.

According to the 37-year-old, Ghana returning to the global showpiece is an excitement not only for the fans at home but those abroad as well.

"Now with Ghana, they are expecting us to always be at the World Cup but when we don't make it to the tournament, they are not happy not only here but those abroad as well", Muntari said.

"We are happy, we are in the World Cup and hoping these guys will really go and do well".

Ghana has been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will make their tournament return against Portugal on November 24, 2022.

Ghana will also play its last preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 in Abu Dhabi before heading to Qatar for the tournament which kicks off on November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.