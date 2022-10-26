World Cup 2022: Ex-Ghana president John Mahama rallies support for Black Stars

Former Ghana president John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to support the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar World Cup next month.

The Opposition leader advised Ghanaian to stop politicizing the national team in order to encourage the players to give out their best when they represent the country.

Mahama made mention of this when the Ghana FA president and Executive Council members paid him a visit at his residence to present him with the official strips of the Black Stars as part of a strategy to maximize support for the team ahead of the tournament.

President Mahama contributed immensely to our qualification to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited at the Group stage.

"I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them," former President Mahama said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

"Recently, it doesn't seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage."

"They need the support of the whole nation, simply put, we must depoliticize the Black stars. If the stars win, it’s not credit to one political party or the other, but to all Ghanaians."

He added, "It doesn't matter under which administration it wins the cup or not, we must know that the boys are from all over the country who are not even political. Let’s all support them because any-time they are going to play, I play my part by tweeting and sending them words of encouragement and I am their number one fan."

"Sometimes I get heartache but now that I am a senior citizen, I have to take it slow. Our team had a good second half against Brazil and normally with our team, it is with settling in and settling down. When we go to a tournament, it takes time for us to settle and play our real soccer."

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.