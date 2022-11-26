GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Ex-Nigeria star Julius Aghahowa left furious with FAKE penalty against Ghana

Published on: 26 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Ex-Nigeria star Julius Aghahowa left furious with FAKE penalty against Ghana

Former Nigeria striker Julius Aghahowa has slammed American referee Ismail Elfath for his terrible decision against Ghana.

The 40-year-old official is under the eye of the storm after he awarded the dubious penalty for Portugal in their 3-2 win over the African giants.

Many football fans and pundits alike were baffled by referee Ismail Elfath’s decision to award the spot-kick which was expertly converted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

They were even more confused when VAR didn’t ask Elfath to review the incident on his pitch-side monitor.

And former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa was left furious with the decision of the Moroccan-born American referee.

"The penalty awarded to Portugal demoralized Ghana. The referee should have gone to the monitor to confirm that it was indeed a penalty. He didn't and that affected the Ghanaians.

"The penalty is contestable. My problem is that the ref didn't even go to check,"  Aghahowa  told Brila FM

"But thankfully they scored two goals and spiritedly went for the third and should motivate the team going into the two."

Ghana put in a spirited performance to claw a goal back but that was not enough as they lost 3-2 against the Portuguese side.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more