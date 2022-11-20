World Cup 2022: Fans are cautiously optimistic about Ghana

Some Ghanaian supporters have expressed cautious optimism about the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will compete against Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal in a challenging group.

On Thursday, they play the 2016 European Champions, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in their opening game.

The remaining group stage matches are against South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.

Alhassan Amadu, captain of Montreal United, a second-division club in Ghana's capital, said he was optimistic about Ghana's chances.

“The Ghanaian team has a blend of youthful and senior players, including Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew with great experience. Thomas Partey plays in the English Premier League and can give us many advantages on the pitch,” Amadu told Xinhua.

“Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both doing well in their respective clubs and would be great assets to Ghana in Qatar,” he added.

“I am a Ghanaian, so I expect the Ghana national team to do well and excel at the group stage. But for Ghana winning the trophy, I cannot predict that,” said Richard Mensah, chairman of a club that offers physical training to some local footballers.

Mensah told Xinhua that the team to fear most in Ghana’s group was Portugal.

“Portugal’s frontline features young and energetic players who do well in most of the European competitions. Then Cristiano Ronaldo is a very experienced player who will lead their attack,” said Mensah.

“If they (Black Stars) commit their hearts and minds to the nation, then I expect them to go from the group stage to the quarterfinal and semifinal stages, though it is going to be tough,” said Idris Inusah, a young football lover.