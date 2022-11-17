GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Fans mob former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu in Qatar - VIDEO

Published on: 17 November 2022
Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has been spotted being mobbed by Ghanaian fans in Qatar.

The young gaffer is one one several home-based coaches who are in Qatar for education purposes during Ghana's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Boadu, who was sacked by Hearts of Oak back in September, is in the middle East with former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum and the country's Olympic team  Ibrahim Tanko

Despite being sacked, Boadu is revered in the Ghanaian capital after he guided the former African champions to five titles in 18 months.

 

