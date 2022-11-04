World Cup 2022: FC Basel defender Kasim Adams returns to Ghana squad

FC Basel defender Kasim Adams will be hoping to make Ghana's final 2022 World Cup squad after being named to the provisional list.

On Friday, Black Stars coach Otto Addo named a 55-man provisional squad, which included Adams, who has been in superb form in Switzerland.

This is the first time the centre-back has been called up since 2020. He was not invited for two years due to his struggles at TSG Hoffenheim in Germany, but things have changed dramatically since joining Basel on loan, and it is a well-deserved call-up.

The final squad will be announced by 14 November, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists.

The World Cup will start on November 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.

Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.