World Cup 2022: FIFA appoints USA referee Ismail Elfat to officiate Ghana-Portugal game

FIFA has appointed US referee Ismail Elfat to officiate Ghana's game against Portugal in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The 40-year-old is one of the 28 debutant referees in this year's tournament.

Elfat will be assisted by compatriots Kyle Atkins and Corey Parker, while French official Stephanie Frappart will perform the duties of fourth official.

American official Armando Villarreal will be the video referee.

International referee since 2016, Elfath, was selected best referee in the just ended Major League Soccer (MLS).

This means he is a top official with the necessary experience to provide fairness in the match between the Ghana and Portugal.

The game comes off at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday November 24, 2022.